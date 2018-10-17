Agar Agar – Against The Clock

All aboard for our first ever Against The Clock on a boat.

French electronic duo Agar Agar are singer Clara Cappagli and synth wizard Armand Bultheel. The duo met in art school four years ago and bonded over a love of music and art, forming Agar Agar despite their contrasting backgrounds in garage rock and club music.

We jumped at the chance to feature the duo on Against The Clock and were happily surprised when they told us we’d be recording on a boat. The duo proved themselves an act to watch in 2018 thanks to Bultheel’s electronic shoegaze instrumental and Cappagli’s evocative vocals.

Watch the session above and check out Agar Agar’s debut album The Dog and The Future, which is out now via Cracki Records. Don’t miss Agar Agar’s upcoming London show next week.

Watch next: Watch Anabasine and Wiklow battle it out in Against The Clock Lab at MUTEK Montréal 2018