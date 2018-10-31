RP Boo – Against The Clock

The footwork originator makes a track in 10 minutes.

The word “pioneer” is often overused when talking about dance music, but Chicago native Kavain Space is one of the few artists to genuinely be able to claim to have spawned an entire genre.

In 1997, Space – who records as RP Boo – flipped the ghetto house template with ‘Baby Come On’, a track widely held to be the earliest example of footwork. Over 20 years on he’s still a vital part of the footwork movement, with his most recent album I’ll Tell You What! arriving on Planet Mu earlier this year.

We’ve been eager to get RP Boo on Against The Clock for a while now, and he didn’t disappoint. Watch him build a footwork beat in just 10 minutes on his MPC above.

RP Boo plays Le Guess Who? festival in Utrecht, which takes place from November 8–11. Find tickets and more information here.

