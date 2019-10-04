Juliana Huxtable – Untitled

Now showing at London’s 180 The Strand.

The Store X The Vinyl Factory’s new group exhibition at 180 The Strand, TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder, sees Jefferson Hack curate newly commissioned and debut works by Doug Aitken, Sophia Al-Maria & Victoria Sin, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Donna Huanca, Juliana Huxtable, Evan Ifekoya, Dozie Kanu, Quentin Lacombe, Lawrence Lek, Jenn Nkiru, Chen Wei and Harley Weir & George Rouy.

Untitled is an installation by artist and DJ Juliana Huxtable, which uses her regular tools of humor, home truths and deep investigative research to combat racist and transphobic narratives in culture, positioning a new reality construct for what it means to be young, trans, black and owning your position and power.

TRANSFORMER: A Rebirth Of Wonder runs from October 2 to December 8 at The Store X 180 The Strand, London WC2R 1EA. The exhibition is open Tuesday through Sunday, 12pm – 7pm and entry is free. Find out more here.