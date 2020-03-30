News I by I 30.03.20

Chevel expands the cinematic world of Elvine Unlocked with short film

Each track from his excellent EP is given the cinematic treatment courtesy of The Sick Oscillator Boy.

Earlier this year Italian production veteran Chevel released the exceptional Elvine Unlocked, a six-track EP that saw the producer marrying his weightless, bass-heavy sound with more beat-driven, sample-based compositions.

The project was released alongside a 2GB sample pack featuring sounds gathered from a decade of production of experience. The pack can be purchased here.

The producer has teamed up with the filmmaker The Sick Oscillator Boy to expand the world of the EP with a short film that pairs cinematic visuals with snippets from each track from the project.

Elvine Unlocked is available now via Chevel’s own imprint Enklav.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Chevel by buying their music from Bandcamp.

