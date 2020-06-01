Blackout Tuesday

On June 2, FACT will join the music industry in suspending all publishing to reflect, listen and engage with the black community.



Much of the music and art we champion comes from black culture and we support the communities who created it.



We oppose all racism and violence towards black people, in the US and globally, and stand in solidarity with those fighting for justice for the murder of George Floyd and those campaigning against continued systemic racism and police brutality.

You can support George Floyd’s family by donating to the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, as well as those protesting his murder and those communities worst affected by police violence by donating to Black Lives Matter, Black Visions Collective, Reclaim The Block and the Northstar Health Collective. You can also split your donation between 38 community bail funds, including the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the LGBTQ Freedom Fund and the Bail Project, here.

You can check here for a longer list of resistance funds to donate to, and here for a list of resources to support George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.