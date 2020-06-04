Terrace Martin rallies against police brutality with ‘Pig Feet’

“The video to this song is happening right outside your window.”

Terrace Martin, the three-time Grammy-nominated LA producer and close collaborator with Kendrick Lamar, rallies against police violence and barbarity with ‘Pig Feet’, a protest song featuring Denzel Curry, Daylyt, Kamasi Washington and G Perico.

As the MCs rhyme over a frenetic jazz instrumental, the video weaves together footage that highlights the brutal response protestors across the US are facing from an increasingly violent and abusive police presence.

“Someone ask how do I feel?”, says Martin in a statement. “I told them hurt, Fearless, angry, aware and fully ready to protect me, my family & my people at all cost. I got together with a of Black men that felt the same way.”

In place of credits, an exhaustive list of black people killed by police scrolls for nearly two minutes.

‘Pig Feet’ is out now.

A statement from FACT

We stand in solidarity with protestors fighting across the globe for justice for the murder of George Floyd and protesting against continued systemic racism and police brutality, who are showing extreme bravery and strength in the face of increasingly violent abuse by police officers.

We are harrowed and horrified by the murder of George Floyd, as well as the murders of Breonna Taylor, David McAtee, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery and many others, just in recent memory. We recognise that it is our responsibility to fight against racism and violence of all forms towards black people, in the US and globally, and to commit to learning and practising anti-racism.

We acknowledge that the vast majority of the music and art that we cover comes from black culture and firmly believe that it is our essential responsibility to support the communities without which our publication would not exist. Black Lives Matter.

You can support George Floyd’s family by donating to the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, as well as those protesting his murder and those communities worst affected by police violence by donating to Black Lives Matter, Black Visions Collective, Reclaim The Block, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Color of Change and the Northstar Health Collective. You can also split your donation between more than 70 community bail funds, including the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the LGBTQ Freedom Fund and the Bail Project, here.

You can check here for a longer list of resistance funds to donate to, and here for a list of resources to support George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Watch next: Jenn Nkiru – Black to Techno