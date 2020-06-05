Video I by I 05.06.20

Kahlil Joseph – Black Mary

Born in Harlem in 1919, Roy DeCarava was one of the 20th century’s most visionary black photographers.

The goal of his work was to capture a “creative expression” of black culture rather than to take photographs as “documentary or sociological statement”.

As he told The New York Times in 1982 when looking back on his work, which was important in exploring jazz’s influence on African-Americans: “One of the things that got to me was that I felt that black people were not being portrayed in a serious and in an artistic way.”

In 2017, Tate commissioned filmmaker Kahlil Joseph to make a film based on the work of DeCarava to coincide with an exhibition called Soul of A Nation. The resulting short, Black Mary, features a rendition of ‘I Put A Spell On You’ performed by Alice Smith that links the present with the past.

A statement from FACT

We stand in solidarity with protestors fighting across the globe for justice for the murder of George Floyd and protesting against continued systemic racism and police brutality, who are showing extreme bravery and strength in the face of increasingly violent abuse by police officers.

We are harrowed and horrified by the murder of George Floyd, as well as the murders of Breonna Taylor, David McAtee, Tony McDade, Ahmaud Arbery and many others, just in recent memory. We recognise that it is our responsibility to fight against racism and violence of all forms towards black people, in the US and globally, and to commit to learning and practising anti-racism.

We acknowledge that the vast majority of the music and art that we cover comes from black culture and firmly believe that it is our essential responsibility to support the communities without which our publication would not exist. Black Lives Matter.

You can support George Floyd’s family by donating to the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, as well as those protesting his murder and those communities worst affected by police violence by donating to Black Lives MatterBlack Visions CollectiveReclaim The Block, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational FundColor of Change and the Northstar Health Collective. You can also split your donation between more than 70 community bail funds, including the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the LGBTQ Freedom Fund and the Bail Project, here.

You can check here for a longer list of resistance funds to donate to, and here for a list of resources to support George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Today (June 5), Bandcamp is waiving its revenue share, ensuring that 100% of sales go directly to artists and labels. Many labels, including Ba Da BingClub ChaiDark EntriesHyperdubInciensoJacktoneLocal ActionnaiveNinja Tune and Swing Ting are donating their proceeds to Black Lives Matter groups, bail and resistance funds, as well as anti-racist organisations. You can also find a list of over 1000 Black artists and Black-owned labels to show your support here.

Watch next: Jenn Nkiru – Black to Techno

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Video

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp