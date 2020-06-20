Block9: Temporary Alternative Realities premieres on FACT this week

Screening this Wednesday, June 24 on FACT.

In FACT’s new documentary Block9: Temporary Alternative Realities, we go behind the scenes of Glastonbury Festival’s best-kept secret, a hidden area where art, music, theatre, clubbing and politics meet.

Directed by Pedro Küster and made in collaboration with Block9 founders Stephen Gallagher and Gideon Berger, who provided exclusive access to their archives, the film features interviews with The Black Madonna, Jonny Woo, Midland, Moor Mother, Hannah Holland and Felix Dickinson as well as live appearances from Phuture, Hessle Audio and Suppository Spelling.

Watch the trailer above and catch the whole thing here this Wednesday, June 24.

