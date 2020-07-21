Video I by I 21.07.20

Rhyw and friends get up close and personal in ‘It Was All Happening’

Featuring friends and family of Fever AM.

For all intents and purposes, this summer has been a bad time to release a club record. Party music hits differently during a global pandemic, especially when the notion of a sweaty basement club has fast become an artefact of a seemingly ancient past.

Therefore, when faced with creating a visual accompaniment to ‘It Was All Happening’, the latest kinetic club construction from Fever AM co-founder Rhyw, the producer wanted to reflect on the physical intimacy that was happening prior to lockdown and come up with ways he could link up with his friends without touching them.

Prevented from throwing an actual party, Rhyw enlisted Berlin-based designer ATACT to create a video using 3D renderings of 45 faces, some of which might be more familiar than others. “I thought it would be funny to bring everyone together”, he explains, “have everyone up close, friends, strangers (to each other) – weird rubbing, rotating, merging faces.”

Spot cameos from Fever AM boss Mor Elian, friends and family of the label, as well a mixture of the producer’s friends from his current base of Berlin and his native Thessaloniki.

‘It Was All Happening’ is taken from Loom High, the latest release from Rhyw and Mor Elian’s Fever AM. The EP follows “I Hope You Are Well During These Strange Times”, a five-track compilation featuring contributions from 96 Back, Asmus Odsat, DJ Tess, Pollux Rose and Private Caller.

Find both releases at Fever AM.

Watch next: Fact mix 752 – Rhyw

