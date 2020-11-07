A/V, Music videos I by I 07.11.20

Desire Marea presents Nezimakade, a virtual concert

Captured at the Alliance Française in Durban, South Africa.

Last year the FAKA co-founder and multi-disciplinary artist Desire Marea released Desire, a stunning debut that explored “loss, displacement, and the terrifying manifestations of love in the contemporary world.”

Now, Desire Marea has enlisted the talents of a host of first time collaborators to bring us Nezimakade, a virtual concert captured at the Alliance Française in Durban, South Africa. Watch as they perform gorgeous live renditions from Desire, as well a brand new song, ‘Mfula’.

Desire Marea
Desire Marea

Desire Marea has also partnered with New York jewellery and accessories brand CHRISHABANA and footwear brand Teva to create a new 3D visual and accompanying fundraising effort, set to launch in mid-November. 

It will debut with a private viewing on November 18 in NYC, followed by two unique public viewing opportunities on November 21 and 23 in the Lower East Side neighbourhood. The project will also include an auction with 100% of proceeds being donated to the Transgender Law Center.

Desire is out now.

Watch next: Patch Notes – Hélène Vogelsinger

