French composer and sound designer Hélène Vogelsinger’s Patch Notes performance, originally recorded for Fact back in 2020, is being released on limited 12″ via The Vinyl Factory in May.

The limited vinyl features two live tracks recorded by Vogelsinger for the series, which celebrates modular synthesizers and the art of making electronic music with hardware.

As part of the practice behind Hélène Vogelsinger’s modular synthesizer compositions, she explores abandoned places, connecting with their energies to create immersive moments. For this performance, she serendipitously stumbled across an abandoned castle in the French countryside.

“The installation and the recording session are always a process within the process, which takes a few hours. Technically it requires a good organisation: three modular cases and hundred of cables, a generator, a camera, lights and again so many cables,” explains Vogelsinger.

“It is something really intense, especially in those types of abandoned places, where you have to avoid a lot of obstacles. I love the fact that they have layers of stories and histories, with different occupants, often crossing times, and always full of beautiful and melancholic poetry.”

