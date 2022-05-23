Featured Top I by I 23.05.22

Fact Mix 860: Manuka Honey

Manuka Honey serves a sweat-drenched selection of the steamiest tracks pulled from the sexiest corners of the Latinx club scene worldwide.

DJ, producer and gal-dem’s resident astrologer Manuka Honey is one of the brightest lights of the Latinx club scene in the UK, folding in sounds from the breadth of the Latinx diaspora alongside sharper-edged shades of gqom and the bludgeoning weight of industrial into an irresistibly steamy and undeniably charged sound. Over the last three years they have mixed for Rinse FM, Club Chai, BOXOUT.FM and BBC Asian Network, released their own productions and remixes for Promesses, Daytimers and YCO, most notably their debut EP, Industrial Princess, for NAAFI, all whilst writing an invaluable horoscope column, kindly dispensing enough zodiac wisdom to guide us through the swirling chaos of the last few years. More recently, together with Baby Cocada, she founded SUZIO, a London-based, Latinx collective and party, which she describes as “an intentional space to hear the hottest sounds from across the LatAm underground.” The first SUZIO party will see Toccororo, Sueuga, Florentino, Nyksan, as well as Baby Cocada and Manuka Honey themselves, tearing up The Grace on June 18.

Manuka Honey’s Fact mix is the perfect warm up, serving a sweat-drenched selection of the steamiest tracks pulled from the hottest dance floors throughout the Latinx club scene worldwide. “As always, I wanted to showcase the darkest, sexiest, most unhinged beats I could find in my library,” they say. “From Venezuelan turreo sessions to shatta from Martinique, the guiding principle I used when creating this piece was remembering my love of tying together sounds that share a vibe, not a genre. You’ll also find quite a few of my own productions and remixes scattered throughout the mix, too.” She continues: “I built this mix in Ableton. I love building mixes in Ableton so much. I’m a perfectionist and often treat mixes and radio shows like one big track I’m producing, and that’s exactly what I’ve done here. I suppose that means if anyone tells me the mix isn’t perfect I’ll probably cry.”

Bouncing elegantly from contemporary reggaeton anthems from DJ Gere, Lautaro DJ, Alan Gomez and Plan B, deadly perreo variations from Nick Léon and Luciano DJ and low-slung shatta from X-Man, JD&JDS and Shaydee to future-facing Latinx club artillery from Arca, Merca Bae, Cardopusher, Imaabs and King Doudou, sweltering edits from MODABOT & MANNYDOJO, Jags 639, Amor Satyr and Miss Jay, riotous baile funk from DJ Scuff, JC NO BEAT, MC Teteu and DJ F7, as well an unreleased Florentino hookup with DJ Python and Manuka Honey’s own lip-biting take on steamroom reggaeton and beyond, this is one for sunny ragers and debauched basements, to be played as loud as you possibly can.

You can find Manuka Honey on Instagram, Bandcamp and at gal-dem. Their next release arrives in the autumn on Florentino’s Club Romantico.

Tracklist:

DJ Gere x Lautaro DJ – ‘BAJALO SUAVE’
Safety Trance – ‘Agarra Lo Que Es Tuyo’
Alan Gomez, Lucas Rmx & Matias Mareco DJ – ‘Raka Taka Taka’
DJ Tao & John C – ‘JOHN C DJ TAO Turreo Sessions #4’
Beta Canseco – ‘Jadea’
Manuka Honey – ‘Noise Complaint’
Nick Leon – ‘Bachetrón’ 
Arca – ‘Tiro’ 
Zona Instrumental – ‘Sacala’
Luciano DJ – ‘Intro Teléfono Perreo’ [Feat. Mister Remix]
Plan B – ‘Hora De Perrear’
X-Man – ‘Pon Di Beat’ [Feat. Shannen & Natoxie]
JD&JDS – ‘Copilote XTD’ 
POBVIO – ‘KONTAKTO 2020’
Merca Bae – ‘Bubbaloo’
Shaydee – ‘Kipembe’
King Doudou – ‘LSDLNG’
DJVivaEdit – ‘Call All The Putas (Party Break)’
Baby Cocada – ‘BPR’
MODABOT x MANNYDOJO – ‘BAJALE’
Entrañas, PVSSY – ‘Calor’ (Jags 639 Remix)  
Manuka Honey – ‘Industrial Princess’
GLOR1A – ‘Running Man’ (Manuka Honey Remix)
Dixson Waz – ‘KLK Coño’
Florentino – ‘Sicaria’ [Feat. DJ Python] (Unreleased)
Amor Satyr – ‘Ward 21 x DJ Lag’
Manuka Honey – ‘Pestañas’
Imaabs – ‘Crush’
st.grimes – ‘Lenta’ (Miss Jay Remix)
DJ Scuff – ‘Clap Clap’
JC NO BEAT, MC Teteu & DJ F7 – ‘Eu Vou Machucar Só um Pouquinho X (Black Lança) Catucando Gostosinho’

Listen next: Fact Mix 859 – Changsie

Tags:

More from Featured Top

Latest

Latest



		
	





    Share
    Tweet





    
    
    









    

    




         






	

		

			
						

				

					
Privacy Preference Center

					
				

			

			

				
			

			

				

					
    
						
    • 
																			
  • 
								
      
									
      • 								
    
							
    • 
											

					
				

				

					

						

							
Consent Management

						

						

							
The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:



- basic site functions

- ensuring secure, safe transactions

- secure account login

- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences

- remembering privacy and security settings

- analyzing site traffic and usage

- personalized search, content, and recommendations

- helping us understand the audience

- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties



Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

																								

										

											
Privacy Policy

																							Required
												
																					

										

											You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.
										

									

																					

					

																

							

								
Required Cookies & Technologies

							

							

								
Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		Required
												
																					

										

											gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*
										

									

																							

						

											

							

								
Site Customisation

							

							

								
Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:



- remember your login, general, and regional preferences

- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers



Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		
																					

										

											wp-settings-*
										

									

																							

						

											

							

								
Personalised Advertising

							

							

								
These technologies are used for things like:



- personalised ads

- to limit how many times you see an ad

- to understand usage via Google Analytics

- to understand how you got to our web properties

- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads



We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		
																					

										

											_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp