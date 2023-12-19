The multi-instrumentalist helps launch A-COLD-WALL* and Converse’s newest collection with an exclusive performance.

Multi-instrumentalist Takuya Nakamura is renowned for playing the trumpet over live electronic sets, in which he blends elements of techno, reggae, dub, drum and bass, classical and jazz. Born in Japan and based in New York, Nakamura has been recording and performing across the past three decades, though his recent sets on Brooklyn’s Lot Radio have showcased his skills as a selector to fresh audience.

In this exclusive live performance, recorded to launch the latest collaboration between British artist and designer Samuel Ross’s menswear label A-COLD-WALL* and Converse, Nakamura delivers an hour-long live set that harmonises with the Converse x A-COLD- WALL* aesthetic, meshing analog and digital instruments to create a forward-thinking sound.

Based at 180 Studios in London, A-COLD-WALL* was launched in 2015 by Ross as a response to the British social climate to instigate a cultural conversation celebrating the energy of youth across a range of mediums, including clothing, film, music, literature and physical exhibitions.

