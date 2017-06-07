Lady Starlight – Against The Clock

Techno in 10 minutes from one of Berlin’s rising stars.

Lady Starlight’s journey has been anything but ordinary. Formerly a tour DJ for Lady Gaga, Starlight found herself meeting UK techno veteran Surgeon after a show in his hometown of Birmingham and the pair have been collaborating ever since, regularly appearing at clubs and festivals across Europe.

Last month, she released her debut solo EP on respected techno label Stroboscopic Artefacts. Spanning four tracks of relentless 4/4, it got us eager to see what kind of music the producer could make with just 10 minutes in the studio and her formidable collection of gear.