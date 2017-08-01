FACT mix 612: ZULI

Korn and Deftones edits alongside Boards of Canada and Frank Ocean? It’s ZULI.

ZULI is the latest moniker of Egyptian multi-instrumentalist, DJ and producer Ahmed El Ghazoly, and his fusion of Autechre-inspired electronics and transformative club sounds on last year’s Bionic Ahmed EP had us immediately hooked.

Signed to Lee Gamble’s fledgling UIQ imprint, El Ghazoly has continued to develop his sound on this year’s phenomenal Numbers EP, which is due for release this week. The latest EP shows further development of the ZULI sound as El Ghazoly melts electroacoustic experimentation with the essence of grime, techno and trance.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that ZULI’s FACT mix surprises at every turn. Alongside experimental cuts from Low Jack’s Philippe Hallais, Dale Cornish and Sim Hutchins, there’s ragged personal edits of Deftones and Korn thrown into the mix, alongside classics from Madvillain, Boards of Canada and Frank Ocean, with a few of ZULI’s own tracks for good measure.

This is a mix for the heads, offering a picture of experimental innovation from Cairo to London and beyond.

ZULI’s new EP, Numbers, is released via UIQ on August 3.

Tracklist:

Youssef Abouzeid & Shams Asmaa – ‘L&D’ (Unreleased)

MSYLMA – Unknown (ft. 1127) (Unreleased)

Onsy – ‘Gleth’ (Unreleased)

Philippe Hallais – Everything (Good) (Modern Love)

Grischa Lichtenberger – ‘003_0415_09_0215_13_youtube Beat Mainliner-Singleshots Rec_Arrg_!_E_Short’ (Raster Noton)

Dale Cornish – ‘Ulex Pattern 1’ (Entr’act)

Deftones – ‘RX Queen’ (ZULI Edit)

Restraint – ‘II’ (Endangered Species)

Sim Hutchins – ‘Nescience Is Not Ignorance (VIP mix)’ (UIQ)

Broshuda – ‘Fent’ (Haunter Records)

KoRn – ‘4U (ZULI Edit)’

[beirut_noise_jam+Nas]

Boards Of Canada – ‘Gyroscope’ (Warp)

Carl Gari ft. Abdullah Elminiawy – Unknown (Blackest Ever Black)

ZULI – ‘Bow!’ (UIQ)

راغب علامة // XXXTENTACION – قلبي عشقها // Look At Me (ZULI Cheeky Bootleg)

الشَريفْ طُرخِي – بابي لايتس المولد

Howie Lee – ‘Dizi’

M.E.S.H. – ‘Follow & Mute’ (PAN)

Chevel – ‘Flying’ (Enklav)

Filter Dread – ‘Mind Control 2’

Lanark Artefax – ‘Glasz’ (UIQ)

XXXTENTACION – ‘YuNg BrAtZ’

Stanislav Tolkachev – ‘PLUS B No matter what they’ve told you’ (Mord)

Carl Crack – ‘Shit’ (Digital Hardcore Recordings)

[2017-04-23 23-29-49]

Dedekind Cut – ‘Das Expanded, Untitled Riff’

Frank Ocean – ‘Mine’ (Avbvrn Edit)

PEOPLE SKILLS – ‘Dust in the Old House’ (Blackest Ever Black)

Madvillain – ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’

[DR000202KIKtourBUS2013]

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – April to June 2017