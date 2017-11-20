FACT mix 628: DEBONAIR

NTS regular DEBONAIR shows why she’s one of London’s best DJs with a temperature-raising selection of vintage techno, party-starting house and gritty industrial oddities.

Debi Ghose, aka DEBONAIR, is one of NTS Radio’s longest-standing residents. She helped to set the station’s anything-goes musical agenda when she joined back in 2011 and continues to hold down a bi-weekly show that joins the dots between house, techno, EBM, synthwave and post-punk.

Although NTS has expanded with studios in Manchester and Los Angeles in recent years, DEBONAIR’s hourly Thursday slot is still one of the station’s must-listen shows. Her eclectic, party-starting DJ sets are in increasingly high demand: as well as regular slots across London she’s appeared at Panorama Bar, Lux Fragil and Unsound Festival over the past few years.

Ghose’s FACT mix is a sweaty, temperature-raising selection of vintage heaters in the vein of her raucous peak-time sets. “It’s a club excursion,” she says, “taking you through the various sounds I might incorporate into a set whilst playing in your favourite dingy basement.”

There’s no tracklist for this one, so get spotting. You can catch DEBONAIR alongside Midland in Leeds on December 2 and in Glasgow on December 15, where she appears with SOPHIE, Errorsmith, Minor Science, Spencer and more as part of Numbers’ giant rave at The Art School.

