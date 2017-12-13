Behringer cloning the TR-808, MS-20, almost all vintage synths and drum machines

Attack of the clones.

Budget gear manufacturer Behringer’s decision to clone the Minimoog earlier this year had a mixed reception from Moog fans, with some praising the $299 price point and others seeing it as a desecration of the legacy of an iconic instrument. Well, brace yourselves, because Behringer isn’t done yet.

As Synthtopia reports, Behringer has listed clones of a slew of vintage synths and drum machines on its website, from recreations of Roland’s TR-808 and 909 to more obscure synthesizers such as the EDP Wasp and Octave’s CAT. As with Behringer’s Minimoog clone, some of these will come in Eurorack module format.

As well as its own versions of the 808 and 909, Behringer’s planned drum machines include clones of the Linndrum and Oberheim DMX, all with their own soundalike names. There’s the Rhythm Designer RD-808, RD-909 and RD-999 (whose inspiration isn’t clear) along with the LMX and OMX.

As for synths, the ARP 2600 clone Behringer teased earlier this year has been confirmed along with its own version of the EMS Synthi VCS3, Roland SH-101 and Korg MS-20. Some of these are synths are legacy instruments, but Roland and Korg already have their own updates of the MS-20 and SH-101, and probably won’t be too happy.

Assuming Roland and Korg don’t try to block these, we could still be facing a long wait before any of them get to market. Pre-orders for Behringer’s Minimoog clone, the Behringer D, opened back in June, but isn’t shipping until early 2018. Its first analog synth, the $999 DeepMind 12, took several years to arrive.

