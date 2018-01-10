Blue Hawaii – Against The Clock

Canadian duo Blue Hawaii make a track from their couch on this week’s Against The Clock.

For our first Against The Clock of 2018, we linked up with Canadian electronic duo Blue Hawaii. Formed of Alex “Agor” Kerby and Raphaelle “Ra” Standell, the band have been making experimental pop music for the past eight years, often blurring the lines between performance and DJ set.

Blue Hawaii’s Against The Clock is one of the most laid-back sessions we’ve seen. Recorded from their couch, the finished track sees Standelle singing from lyrics in a PDF file while Kerby crafts a smooth house beat.

Watch the video above and check out their most recent album, Tenderness, at Bandcamp. Blue Hawaii will embark on a DJ tour this February, don’t miss them.

Feb 16 – Toronto, ON – Bambi’s

Feb 17 – Detroit, MI – Marble Bar

Feb 18 – Hamilton, ON – The Casbah

Feb 23 – Montreal, QC La Femme Fontaine

Feb 24 – New York, NY – H0l0