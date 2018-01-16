FACT mix 635: Riobamba

High-octane reggaetón bangers from one of New York City’s most exciting DJs.

Ecuadorian-Lithuanian artist and activist Sara Skolnick, aka Riobamba, has been promoting reggaetón and global club sounds on the East Coast for many years, DJing regularly in Boston and NYC and programming a plethora of essential events, including Boiler Room’s very first reggaetón showcase.

Skolnick takes this job very seriously – her knowledge of reggaetón and dembow is fathoms deep, but she still makes sure each set is obsessively researched as she folds together Latinx club music with microscopic precision. It’s hardly surprising that she’s the latest addition to the DISCWOMAN roster – not only is she an accomplished DJ, but she’s also the founder of APOCALIPSIS, a label and creative agency that focuses on artists “ni de aquí, ni de allá” (neither from here, or from there).

Unsurprisingly, her FACT mix has been put together after weeks of work pulling tracks from bootleg CDRs and digitally digging through her impressive archives of YouTube clips and SoundCloud rips. It’s a mix that highlights the rowdy urgency of Latinx club music, speeding through syncopated rhythms, tailored DJ drops and breakneck Spanish vocals with finesse and charm.

The debut APOCALIPSIS release, Anta, from Ecuadorian producer amaF alaM, will be released in March; if you want to catch Riobamba live, she’ll be DJing with DJ Python on Jan 26 at Nowadays in NYC.

Tracklist:

DJ Tony x DJ Warner Intro x Reggaeton Records Intro

Errorsmith – ‘Retired Low-Level Internal Server’

Blastah & Ytem – ‘Tarraxinha Confusa’

Milka La Mas Dura – ‘La Para’

La Diabla – ‘Sir Speedy’ x ‘Ella No Es Pu’ Edit

La Diabla – ‘Highkili & Trick’ x ‘E.O.E.O’

Ñengo Flow RealG4Life presenta Sniper SP Ghetto Superstar The Mixtape – ‘Track 1’

Zion y Lennox – ‘La Trayectoria Remix’

Voltio – ‘Nos Fuimos Under’

Glory – ‘Gata Gargola’

Ms Nina – ‘Traketeo’ (prod. Beauty Brain)

Luigi 21 Plus – ‘Se Porta Mal’ (feat. Ozuna & Yomo)

Ñengo Flow – ‘Me Guayo’ (feat. Chyno Nyno & Jowell y Randy)

John Eric – ‘Tembleque’

RAINEY – ‘Tiralo’ (Prod./Feat. BASSBEAR!!)

Daddy Yankee y Nicky Jam – ‘La Gata’

Nicky Jam ft. Daddy Yankee – ‘En La Cama’

Ivy Queen – ‘No Pueden Pararme’

Shecka Sanchez – ‘Compren Flores’

Mii Guel x DJ New Jersey Drone – ‘Mana Good Useeyz’ (Ynfynyt Scroll Edit)

Merca Bae – ‘Campana’

Lirico En La Casa – ‘El Motorcito’

Musicologo El Libro Ft. Lapiz – ‘Limonada De Coco 121Bpm’ – DjVivaEdit Dembow Intro+Outro

El Mayor x Eduardo Sicario x Dexplicit x Gaia Beat – ‘Bullacake Jevito’ (Uproot Andy Remix)

Bad Bunny Ft. Jory Boy – ‘No Te Hagas’ (Uproot Andy Remix)

Dj Scuff – ‘Bombon’

Tali – ‘Goza Goza’

MC Fioti – ‘Bum Bum Tam Tam’ (LUNY Club Edit)

ENGANCHADO TWERKING BRASILERO _ ‘Perreo Brasilero 2017’

Eloy – ‘Independiente Remix’ Ft. Darkiel / Luigi 21+

Ñengo Flow – ‘No Dice Na’

Bad Bunny Ft. Zion De La Ghetto Bryant Myers – ‘Caile’ (Club Version)

Jowell & Randy – ‘Guadalupe’ (Instrumental)

The Gardener – ‘Yo me muera’

Real Sofoke Hiigh – ‘Rapera Asesina’

