Byron The Aquarius – Against The Clock

A rising star of house music shows us his skills.

Back in 2017, London producer FunkinEven pointed us into the direction of his friend and collaborator Byron The Aquarius, telling us on Twitter he’d make for an excellent Against The Clock session – and believe us, he was right.

The Birmingham, Alabama native has worked with Onra, Flying Lotus and Eminem producer Denaun Porter since 2007, but it’s only in the past few years that he’s made a name for himself as a DJ and house producer, releasing on Theo Parrish’s Sound Signature, Kyle Hall’s Wild Oats and Eglo Records.

As we found out when we met Byron at London’s Secretsundaze Studios and challenged him to make a track in 10 minutes, he’s also a master key player. Watch it above.

