Joe Hertz gives a quick masterclass on the Access Virus TI2 synth

A must-have synth according to the Brixton producer.

Late last year, electronic R&B rising star Joe Hertz treated us to an excellent Against The Clock at his South London studio. But, we wondered at the time, what’s the deal with the Virus TI2 synth he used during that session?

We asked Joe to give us rundown of his most treasured instrument, explaining to us why the Virus TI2 – a virtual analog desktop instrument released by German company Access in 2009 – is one of the most unique synths on the market. In the video, Joe breaks down its key features and demonstrates how versatile it is. One word: want.

