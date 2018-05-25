East Man presents: The Red, White and Zero Freestyles

We teamed up with the pirate radio vet to unleash a freestyle odyssey.

Anthoney Hart might be better known for his work as Basic Rhythm and Imaginary Forces, but earlier this year Hart linked up with Planet Mu to release music under a new alias: East Man.

Red, White & Zero is the debut East Man full-length and finds Hart in collaboration with a slew of London’s best MCs. We teamed up with Hart and filmed a series of unique freestyles with all the MCs featured on the album, over some of East Man’s toughest instrumentals.

Watch MCs Saint P & Lyrical Strally, Eklipse, Killa P & Irah, Kwam and Darkos Strife go at it in the video above. Turn it up and press play.

East Man’s Red, White & Zero album is out now on Planet Mu.

