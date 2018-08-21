FACT mix 667: LSDXOXO

New York DJ and producer LSDXOXO evokes warehouse sweat and mutant Black-Eyed Peas on this urgent dancefloor mission statement.

LSDXOXO has been wowing us for years, from the rave-ready w h o r e c o r e and introducing us to bbymutha on ‘Black Widow’ in 2014 to Fuck Marry Kill, the inaugural release on GHE20G0TH1K’s label and as a House of Vogue ambassador.

Some of LSDXOXO’s magic is the ability to tinker with pop music without being cloying or on the nose. This year’s Body Mods EP flips Mr. Vegas’s ‘Heads High’ into a drum and bass funeral hymn; a collage of FKA twigs’ M3LL155X EP standout ‘In Time’ with Trick Daddy’s ‘Nann’ that boosts Trina’s verse from bossy invective into something delicate, but just as powerful; a Baltimore club-tinged remix of Kanye West’s ‘Freestyle 4’ from The Life of Pablo took West’s unsexy, “What if we fucked at this Vogue party?” blathering into something slinky and less sinister.

“When I heard it, the track reminded me of a Bernard Herrmann composition,” LSDXOXO said of ‘Freestyle 4’. “Some of my favorite Baltimore club music from a while back sampled horror movie scores and I wanted to invoke that same spirit and sound with this edit. The vibe of Kanye’s original track is super aggro-hetero, and I felt compelled to make it more relatable.” This quote embodies so many of the things that make LSDXOXO so singular: influences that span across genres and generations implemented as both celebrations and critiques of the world of the club, the illusory world of pop culture and our damaged and damaging world at large.

This mix takes you straight to the dancefloor for its propulsive entirety. Come for the big disc energy and stay for the Beyoncé sample.

