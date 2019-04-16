FACT mix 703: Mary Lattimore

One of the dreamiest FACT mixes to date.

Mary Lattimore is busy. Since releasing her 2018 solo album Hundreds of Days last May, the LA-based harpist has delivered two more records – collaborative projects Ghost Forests with singer-songwriter Meg Baird and New Rain Duets with Superchunk co-founder Mac McCaughan – and toured with Kurt Vile, Iceage and The Messethetics featuring former Fugazi members Brendan Canty and Joe Lally. But this is how Lattimore works: with an eclectic palette of artists and projects, starting back in her Philly days working with members of the psych-folk groups Espers and Fern Knight to reimagine the score of Czech cult-classic Valerie and Her Week of Wonders.

Her FACT mix is similarly visual, from the ethereal dream-pop of Cocteau Twins and Prince’s yearning ‘When You Were Mine’ to the delicate world-building of drone instrumentalists Growing and utopic calm of Brian Eno in collaboration with Harold Budd. It’s no wonder, then, that she’s been tapped to work on music for documentaries like Mr. Rogers tear-jerker Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and Marina Abramovic: The Artist Is Present.

This weekend you can catch Lattimore with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Matthewdavid and more at Desert Gold at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs.

Tracklist:

Tinariwen – ‘Arhegh Danagh’

Cocteau Twins – ‘Summerhead’

The Roches – ‘Losing True’

Prince – ‘When You Were Mine’

Michael Rother – ‘Zeni’

Growing – ‘Anaheim II’

James Tenney (Played By Susan Allen, Marilu Donovan, Ellie Choate) – ‘Harmonium No. 3’

Meg Baird – ‘Locks and Bolts’ (Written by Shirley Collins)

Mary Lattimore & Jason Borders – ‘The Deeps’

Brian Eno & Harold Budd – ‘Against the Sky’

Grouper & Roy Montgomery – ‘Hold the Way’

The Magnetic Fields – ‘Railroad Boy’

Steven Halpern and Georgia Kelly – ‘Luxor’

Rotary Connection – ‘Want You to Know’

