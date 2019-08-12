FACT mix 722: Nick Hook

An all-Hook production.

NYC vet Nick Hook has worked with everyone. His debut album Relationships featured collaborations ranging from Father and Hudson Mohawke to Novelist and Deftones’ Chino Moreno. He’s brought that polyglot energy to his FACT mix, which was made in one take on hardware.

It is entirely comprised of his own productions and co-productions, including a heft of unreleased material, and reflects the new live show he’s building. “I hope to be playing eight-hour live shows one day, performing everything from ambient drone to [my] tracks with DJ Rashad and Young Thug,” he says. “All of our phones would be as far away as possible and [there would be] space that doesn’t exist for most of us out here.”

Get into it below.

Tracklist:

Nick Hook Intro

Nick Hook – ‘+3’ [Feat. DJ Rashad, DJ PayPal & Nasty Nigel]

50 Backwoods (DJ Earl & Nick Hook) – ‘We the People’ [Feat. MELO-X]

Nick Hook, DJ Rashad & Machinedrum – ‘Understand’

Nick Hook & 3ASiC – untitled

Nick Hook – ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothin (Salva Remix)’ [Feat. Novelist]

Nick Hook & Salva – ‘Check Cashed’

Nick Hook – ‘Bhu Hum’ [Feat. Blaqstarr & Damien Hagglund]

Nick Hook – ‘Peephole’ [Feat. Gangsta Boo]

Nick Hook & Lauro Robles – untitled [Feat. Gaika]

Nick Hook – ‘J.A.M.I.T.’ [Feat. Egyptian Lover]

Nick Hook – ‘Linnclub’ [Feat. Nadus]

Nick Hook, Vin Sol & Matrixxman – ‘I Can Feel It’

Nick Hook – ‘Follow That Money’ [Feat. Bunji Garlin & Fatman Scoop]

Nick Hook – ‘The Jungle’

Nick Hook & Clams Casino – ‘Bubbles’

50 Backwoods – ‘Hook Chop’ [Feat. Wiki]

The Weeknd – ‘Starboy (Hook’s Drums of Death Edit)’

Nick Hook – ‘Live While I’m Living’ [Feat. Mayhem Lauren & Superherokiller]

Spiritual Friendship (Nick Hook & Gareth Jones) – ‘100 BPM’

Madonna – ‘Open Your Heart (Hooke Secret Weapon Remix)’

Tour dates:

Aug 16 – New York, NY @ Le Bain Roof (Summer Select Fridays)

Aug 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Lot Radio (4-hour live set, 6-10pm)

Aug 22 – Mexico City @ YUYU

Sep 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

Oct 18 – Barcelona @ Razzmatazz

Oct 19 – Paris @ Hotel Bourbon

Nov tba – India

Read next: Nick Hook and DJ Earl on their collab album 50 Backwoods and new video for ‘Mood Right Now’