FACT mix 722: Nick Hook

By , Aug 12 2019

Illustration by: Alex Solman

An all-Hook production.

NYC vet Nick Hook has worked with everyone. His debut album Relationships featured collaborations ranging from Father and Hudson Mohawke to Novelist and Deftones’ Chino Moreno. He’s brought that polyglot energy to his FACT mix, which was made in one take on hardware.

It is entirely comprised of his own productions and co-productions, including a heft of unreleased material, and reflects the new live show he’s building. “I hope to be playing eight-hour live shows one day, performing everything from ambient drone to [my] tracks with DJ Rashad and Young Thug,” he says. “All of our phones would be as far away as possible and [there would be] space that doesn’t exist for most of us out here.”

Get into it below.

Tracklist:

Nick Hook Intro
Nick Hook – ‘+3’ [Feat. DJ Rashad, DJ PayPal & Nasty Nigel]
50 Backwoods (DJ Earl & Nick Hook) – ‘We the People’ [Feat. MELO-X]
Nick Hook, DJ Rashad & Machinedrum – ‘Understand’
Nick Hook & 3ASiC – untitled
Nick Hook – ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothin (Salva Remix)’ [Feat. Novelist]
Nick Hook & Salva – ‘Check Cashed’
Nick Hook – ‘Bhu Hum’ [Feat. Blaqstarr & Damien Hagglund]
Nick Hook – ‘Peephole’ [Feat. Gangsta Boo]
Nick Hook & Lauro Robles – untitled [Feat. Gaika]
Nick Hook – ‘J.A.M.I.T.’ [Feat. Egyptian Lover]
Nick Hook – ‘Linnclub’ [Feat. Nadus]
Nick Hook, Vin Sol & Matrixxman – ‘I Can Feel It’
Nick Hook – ‘Follow That Money’ [Feat. Bunji Garlin & Fatman Scoop]
Nick Hook – ‘The Jungle’
Nick Hook & Clams Casino – ‘Bubbles’
50 Backwoods – ‘Hook Chop’ [Feat. Wiki]
The Weeknd – ‘Starboy (Hook’s Drums of Death Edit)’
Nick Hook – ‘Live While I’m Living’ [Feat. Mayhem Lauren & Superherokiller]
Spiritual Friendship (Nick Hook & Gareth Jones) – ‘100 BPM’
Madonna – ‘Open Your Heart (Hooke Secret Weapon Remix)’

Tour dates:

Aug 16 – New York, NY @ Le Bain Roof (Summer Select Fridays)
Aug 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Lot Radio (4-hour live set, 6-10pm)
Aug 22 – Mexico City @ YUYU
Sep 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
Oct 18 – Barcelona @ Razzmatazz
Oct 19 – Paris @ Hotel Bourbon
Nov tba – India

Read next: Nick Hook and DJ Earl on their collab album 50 Backwoods and new video for ‘Mood Right Now’

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Nick Hook and DJ Earl on their collab album 50 Backwoods and new video for ‘Mood Right Now’

Dec 22 2017

Nick Hook and DJ Earl on their new for 'Mood Right Now'
Rap Round-up: Liana Bank$ pushes the boundaries of pop R&B

Nov 10 2016

Rap Round-up: Liana Bank$, Payroll Giovanni and Dae Dae

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp