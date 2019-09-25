Juls – Against The Clock

Against the Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

This week’s episode of Against The Clock finds us in Universal Music’s London studios with British-Ghanaian producer Juls.

The Afrobeat mainstay, who also works under the moniker Juls Baby, has extensively worked with Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi and produced countless hit tracks for rappers such as Goldlink, Burna Boy, Stefflon Don, Kojo Funds and Not3s.

Watch him make an uptempo Afro-dance track and stick around to hear him discuss his production process and share some personal advice for up-and-coming producers.

Listen to Juls’ COLOUR, released this past July via Lost Ones.