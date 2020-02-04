CTM 2020: Teto Preto

One of CTM 2020’s live highlights.

São Paulo five-piece Teto Preto are one of Brazil’s most energetic live acts, incorporating performance art and political activism into their blend of techno, house, jazz, and tropicalia.

The band played the penultimate night of CTM Festival 2020 in Berlin, where they received a rapturous response at the city’s SchwuZ club.

Thank you to all at CTM, SchwuZ and the production team who helped make this video possible.

Filmed by Pedro Küster