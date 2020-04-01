A new collaboration inspired by the structures, psychological impact and theories of modernist architecture.

Last September, Laurel Halo curated the 2019 edition of London’s MODE series, bringing a host of experimental live acts and DJs from around the world to unusual venues across the capital.

FACT was at a derelict venue in Soho’s Great Marlborough Street to capture Formwork, a new audiovisual collaboration between group A’s Tommi Tokyo and Kat Day of The KVB, inspired by the structures, psychological impact and theories of modernist architecture.

While group A experimented on found sounds sourced from construction sites and recorded inside modernist buildings, Kat Day integrated architectural photography by group A with her own 3D digital renders, processed with analogue equipment to create “a feedback loop of architectural distortions”.

While group A currently has a number of releases in the pipeline, all have been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, group A recently contributed a track to Never a Land Without People Vol. II, a benefit compilation for non-profit organisation Adalah.

Find group A’s back catalogue on Bandcamp here and The KVB’s official shop here. Laurel Halo’s new record Possessed is available via The Vinyl Factory, or digitally through Bandcamp.

Camera: Pedro Küster and Pawel Ptak

Editing and colour grading: Kamil Dymek

Sound recording: Pedro Küster

Sound mixing: Tommi Tokyo

