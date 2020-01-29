CTM 2020: Jasmine Guffond & ilan katin

Jasmine Guffond’s new album comes to life at CTM Festival.

At this year’s CTM Festival, Jasmine Guffond presented material from her forthcoming record for Editions Mego, Microphone Permission, at Berlin’s HAU 1 with visuals by ilan katin.

Released in March, Microphone Permission is an exploration of data sonification and surveillance culture, inspired by smart devices and a 2018 scandal in which Spanish football fans were unknowingly turned into spies by an app for the country’s premier football league, La Liga.

