Gábor Lázár steps further into the club on new album, Source

Check out the magnetic visual for the title track now.

Hungarian sound artist Gábor Lázár puts his own tightly-coiled spin on the dance music he grew up listening to on Source, his debut release for Planet Mu.

Contorting the rhythms of trance, 2-step, IDM and bass music, Lázár brings the angular sound he developed on his 2018 album Unfold even further into the club. The title track arrives with a suitably shape-shifting video from director Lőrinc Borsos, which features magnetic iron filings moving and shaking to its brain-scrambling sounds.

Source arrives on June 26 via Planet Mu and is available to pre-order now.

