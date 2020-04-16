A light and sound installation of epic scale from Noemi Schipfer and Takami Nakamoto.

NONOTAK Studio started life in late 2011, when illustrator and visual artist Noemi Schipfer and architect and musician Takami Nakamoto were commissioned to create a mural in the lobby of a public housing building in Paris.

Fast forward to 2020, through nearly a decade of experiments with kinetic visuals, large-scale AV installations and spatialized sound and you arrive at ‘GIANTS’, an audiovisual light and sound installation of epic proportions.

The duo transformed the inside of the Farol Santander in Porto Alegre, Brazil with monolithic light sculptures vying for attention with the building’s impressive interior columns. Accompanied by a score of sci-fi ambience and seismic bass tones, ‘GIANTS’ is an exploration of scale in sound and space.

For more information about the work of NONOTAK Studio, head over to their website.

City: Porto Alegre, Brazil

Artist: NONOTAK

Curator: Antonio Curti

Production management: AYA Studio

Video: Nonotak Studio

