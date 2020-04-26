Patch Notes: Paul Cousins

Patch Notes is a series that explores modular synthesisers and the art of making electronic music with hardware.

Paul Cousins is a producer, engineer and ambient composer from London who uses vintage synths, reel to reel tape deck and effects units to create meditative compositions. For the past month, he’s been getting through quarantine by posting a series of ‘Isolation Loops’ to his Instagram.

In this extended session, Cousins creates a dreamy 10-minute track using a Roland SH-101, KORG Poly-800 and various hardware effects.

