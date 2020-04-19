Patch Notes is a series that explores modular synthesisers and the art of making electronic music with hardware.

In this video, recorded exclusively for FACT at Berlin Atonal 2019, Junior Boys’ Matthew Didemus and Martin Maischein, a former Berghain sound engineer and artist behind projects such as Goner and Sandbenders, team up as Hydromantic.

The duo perform with modular synths as well as other gear, and combine “fourth-world acoustic rhythms with divergent techno futurism” to explore timbre, rhythm and space.

Hydromantic’s first release, the Archipelago EP, is available now on Hunee’s Lifetones label.

