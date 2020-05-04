Minimal Violence invite you to transcend your physical form in ‘Ravebomb’

A prototype device designed “to establish a connection to the psychic through the destruction of the physical” is tested.

Vancouver-based hardware techno duo Minimal Violence test out an extreme solution to quarantine cabin fever in the video for ‘Ravebomb’.

Pitched as a product from InDreams Inc., the fictional megacorporation first encountered on the duo’s 2019 debut, InDreams, the “Phase One Device” is described as “a supplementary brain-object which serves to establish a connection to the psychic through the destruction of the physical.” The titular ‘Ravebomb’ is brought to life by animator Maurice Andresen.

The track is taken from DESTROY —> [physical] REALITY [psychic] <— TRUST, three EPs of blistering, metaphysical rave that will be released on Tresor Records. Phase 1 is out now.

