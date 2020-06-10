Against The Clock: Cromby

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

Cromby is an Irish producer based in Berlin who specialises in crafting house with a classic feel, big, bold basslines and joyous melodies, skills that have seen him release records on labels including Sulta Selects Silver Service, Feel My Bicep and Unknown To The Unknown.

In the studio, he makes music with hardware such as Korg’s Minilogue, Moog Minitaur and Novation Peak, controlled via Ableton Live and Push. In this episode, he shows us how quickly he can use it all to lay down a track.

Cromby will be launching his own label later this year, which will focus on his own productions made with the dancefloor in mind. “I have a ton of new music that I’m excited to share,” he says.

Filmed by: Frank Zerban

