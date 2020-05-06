Against The Clock: Swimful

Against The Clock is a series where we give an artist 10 minutes in the studio and see what they come up with.

English-born, Shanghai-based producer Jamie Charlton is better known as Swimful. A member of the city’s SVBKVLT crew, he’s known for crafting melody-rich beats with elements of hip-hop, grime and dancehall, and collaborated with both Palmistry and Organ Tapes on his last album, Folding Knives.

On this episode, he crafts a full instrumental with seconds to spare using just Ableton Live, a Synthmaster plugin and a MIDI keyboard. Watch above and watch episodes with fellow SVBKVLT artists Yehaiyahan and Gooooose.

Filmed by Kynan Puru Watt

