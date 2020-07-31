Residency, Sam Rolfes Presents I by I 31.07.20

Sam Rolfes Presents: Stage Two – Return to House Of Kenzo

We plunge back in to the weird world of House Of Kenzo, this time created by Sam Rolfes for the 2018 edition of Unsound.

After the abrupt end to our first playthrough of Sam Rolfes’ residency, it took us a few days to get the office PC working again. After some intensive repairs and some frantic back-and-forth with our technical team, we managed to boot up the latest version of the program again, only to find ourselves thrust back into the weird world of House Of Kenzo.

In this session we are introduced to the esoteric, tarot-inspired characters that populate the digital landscape Team Rolfes created for House Of Kenzo’s performance at the 2018 edition of Unsound. Taking us through Rolfes’ unique application of motion capture, a central component of Team Rolfes’ performance practice, the Rolfes avatar introduces us to some of these characters, before allowing us to inhabit their bodies and interact with the surrounding environment as we briefly become actors on Rolfes’ digital stage.

Kenzo

Drawing from his visual arts background, Rolfes composes his images with a painter’s perspective, guiding us across a flat background set back from a hellish assemblage of the denizens of House Of Kenzo, which include a duck-billed skeletal angel with “aggressive hips” and a “dog-face, armless freak show”. Figures are replicated, enlarged and modified, each becoming a brush in Rolfes’ digital palette, in which variations in size and scale become the different components of a complete image.

It is this sense of scale that Rolfes experiments with throughout the piece, arranging every element in a coherent space before zooming in and out to explore the micro and macro of the world he has created. His improvisational choreography echoes throughout this performance ecosystem, with simple gestures controlling everything from the flick of a wrist to the trajectory of a halo of floating chalices and the lumbering motion of gigantic creatures silhouetted against a hot pink horizon.

Kenzo

Rolfes constructs an environment through which movement can flow freely, rendering his digital surroundings as architecture for a uniquely theatrical extension of his own physical expression, opening up new possibilities for live improvisational performance. This unorthodox application of motion capture technology allows Team Rolfes to develop a hybrid visual language with which they can mount a holistic exploration of artistic space, extending the physical into the virtual, before experimenting with how a performer’s physicality might translate across these scenarios.

For more information about Sam Rolfes and his work you can follow him on Instagram.

On September 22 Fact and Lunchmeat Festival will present a 360˚, online VR experience with Sam Rolfes. For more information and tickets, check out the event on Facebook.

Watch next: Sam Rolfes Presents – Stage One – House Of Kenzo

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Featured Top

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp