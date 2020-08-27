Series, Patch Notes I by I 27.08.20

Patch Notes: Wallis

A pummelling session of modular techno from the Berlin-based producer and DJ.

This week’s episode of Patch Notes features a pummelling session from rising techno iconoclast Wallis. The producer, DJ and mastering engineer is fast becoming one of the most unique members of the Berlin scene, blending extremely hard and fast productions with sensual melodies and vocals.

This performance sees Wallis utilising her usual setup for live shows, which consists of modular synthesis, an Elektron Octatrak sampler, Arturia’s BeatStep Pro sequencer and guitar effects pedals. “I would say I am more on the West-coast end of the synthesis spectrum”, she explains. “I like very complex and somewhat surprising results because this is, in my opinion, how you get the most unique sounds, which is what modular synthesis is for me.”

“Modular is for me testing the limits of a system. It’s also about controlling those unpredictable outcomes, especially in my type of techno that really wants to be dance floor friendly at all times. It’s all about balance I guess. Making it as weird and interesting as possible but still pretty damn four to the floor, for the most part.”

Wallis is a resident at LSDXOXO’s Floorgasm. The first outdoor edition of the beloved party will take place this Saturday, August 29, at Berlin’s Trauma Bar Und Kino.

For more music from Wallis and friends, check out her label, Jell.

Watch next: Patch Notes – Nik Void

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Patch Notes

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp