404.zero Presents, Series, Residency I by I 02.10.20

404.zero Presents: 4.32

The Russian duo present a proof of concept for their dream project, a robotic light and sound sculpture, 4.32.

For the final instalment of this month’s residency with 404.zero we return to a virtual space with 4.32, a CGI rendering of a project that Russian artists Kristina Karpysheva and Alexander Letsius hope to realise in the future.

In 4.32, industrial robots are mounted to the ceiling, each attached to a cross-shaped light fixture. The robots would then move in sequence, synched to spatial sound design, with the whole process driven by randomly generated algorithm.

Switching from static light fixtures to a dynamic, mechanised light sculpture, 404.zero continue to explore a holistic approach to light, sound and space, foregrounding the work with an emphasis on symmetry, motion and confluence.

4.32 can be understood as a natural extension of Karpysheva & Letsius’s AV practice, combining all the hallmarks of a 404.zero installation before catapulting the project headlong into an automated future. By expanding algorithmic programming into real-world robotics, the duo further remove any corporeal elements from their work, underlining the experience of engaging with their installations as something truly unique.

For more information about 404.zero and their work, you can follow them on Instagram.

Watch next: 404.zero presents – Patch Notes

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from 404.zero Presents

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp