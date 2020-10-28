KG remixes Swing Ting & Thai-Chi Rosé on propulsive rework of ‘Drama’

Taken from Swing Ting’s new remix EP, 100 Dances Reworked.

100 Dances Reworked sees producers Samrai & Platt inviting some of their favourite artists, including KG, Ikonika and Sam Binga, to remix tracks taken from their debut full-length LP.

Today they have shared a visual for KG’s propulsive take on ‘Drama’, which features Thai-Chi Rosé, Balraj Samrai and Ruben Platt grooving at a safe social distance.

‘Drama [KG remix]’ is taken from 100 Dances Reworked, which is available to stream and download now.

Watch next: Ezra Miller Presents – Gutter