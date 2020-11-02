Bladee and Mechatok rise above the ‘Drama’ with new collaboration

The Drain Gang mainstay reunites with the Berlin-based producer for another pitch-perfect collaboration.

Bladee and Mechatok return to the ecstatic melancholy the duo explored on their 2019 collaboration ‘All I Want’ with a new track.

In the video for ‘Drama’, co-directed by Gustav Stegfors and fellow Drain Gang affiliate Ecco2K, Bladee flexes inside a slowly inflating hot air balloon before taking to the skies, joined by Mechatok.

The collaborative track follows two albums released by Bladee this year, Exeter and 333, and Mechatok’s OST for Kim Laughton’s indie game, Defective Holiday.

‘Drama’ is out now.

