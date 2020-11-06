Sha Sha Kimbo seeks sunny rave nostalgia on ‘Omega High’

The LA producer and DJ weaves together a lo-fi video collage ode to VHS music videos.

Sha Sha Kimbo draws endless amounts of inspiration from the rave scene of the 1990s, honing her own high-energy club excursions while gliding through the house, techno and breaks styles of the jaw-swinging, acid-tinged past.

“The 1990’s were wild” she says. “Music was changing, people were letting go and exploring. We were coming of age on the dance floor. I wanted this to be a reflection of that energy.”

On “Omega High’, the final cut from her debut album, Mind Your Head, the producer swirls sunny breaks into urgent synth stabs, closing the record on a powerfully nostalgic high.

Mind Your Head is out now.

