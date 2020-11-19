Series, Music Videos I by I 19.11.20

GLOR1A exudes futuristic sensuality in emotive ‘Juice’ video

The Claire Arnold-directed video showcases the first track from her upcoming EP, Drone.

GLOR1A exudes a futuristic sensuality in the emotive video for her new track ‘Juice’, produced by FDM pioneer Epic B and released on GAIKA’s The Spectacular Empire label.

Directed by Claire Arnold, the ‘Juice’ video sees GLOR1A transformed with prosthetics by makeup artist Grace Ellington, body armour by stylist Neesha Tulsi Champaneria and braids by hair artist Sheree-Jourdan, while morphing digital effects add a surreal edge.

“To communicate in love and lust is our oldest sensual pleasure,” GLOR1A says. “During times of restraint, this track reminds us of the beauty of the other human — to honour their existence and reach ecstasy to release tragedy.”

‘Juice’ is taken from her upcoming second EP, Drone, which follows last year’s debut EP, Testify, also released on The Spectacular Empire. GLOR1A is also part of Nine Nights, a channel dedicated to showcasing Black artists run with GAIKA, Shannen SP and Zara Truss-Giles. She is also working on SWARM, a video game and performance environment developed by an all-woman team.

‘Juice’ is available now.

Watch next: Yves Tumor is embroiled in a surreal love triangle in ‘Kerosene!’

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Music Videos

Latest

Latest

Share Tweet

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp