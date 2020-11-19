GLOR1A exudes futuristic sensuality in emotive ‘Juice’ video

The Claire Arnold-directed video showcases the first track from her upcoming EP, Drone.

GLOR1A exudes a futuristic sensuality in the emotive video for her new track ‘Juice’, produced by FDM pioneer Epic B and released on GAIKA’s The Spectacular Empire label.

Directed by Claire Arnold, the ‘Juice’ video sees GLOR1A transformed with prosthetics by makeup artist Grace Ellington, body armour by stylist Neesha Tulsi Champaneria and braids by hair artist Sheree-Jourdan, while morphing digital effects add a surreal edge.

“To communicate in love and lust is our oldest sensual pleasure,” GLOR1A says. “During times of restraint, this track reminds us of the beauty of the other human — to honour their existence and reach ecstasy to release tragedy.”

‘Juice’ is taken from her upcoming second EP, Drone, which follows last year’s debut EP, Testify, also released on The Spectacular Empire. GLOR1A is also part of Nine Nights, a channel dedicated to showcasing Black artists run with GAIKA, Shannen SP and Zara Truss-Giles. She is also working on SWARM, a video game and performance environment developed by an all-woman team.

‘Juice’ is available now.

Watch next: Yves Tumor is embroiled in a surreal love triangle in ‘Kerosene!’