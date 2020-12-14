Fact Resident Ezra Miller contributes a mind-bending GAN animation, featuring models Ace and Melo.

LEECH is the first musical project to be developed by Anonymous Club, the creative collective borne out of pioneering fashion house Hood By Air. On ‘WRIST’, LEECH provides the speaker-rattling soundtrack for H13A, a collection celebrating the 13th anniversary of HBA.

‘WRIST’ is accompanied by a mind-bending GAN animation from Fact Resident Ezra Miller, who uses machine learning to pit two neural networks against each other to create a series of fluid, generative metamorphoses of models Ace and Melo.

The track was produced by Anonymous Sound, and follows ‘In The Mood’, which was recently ‘shemixed’ by producers Rabit and Chicken. ‘WRIST’ is out now.

You can find the H13A collection at HBA’s website. For more information about Anonymous Club, you can visit the website and follow the collective on Instagram.

‘WRIST’ Credits:

Director – Ezra Miller

Photography – Lucas Creighton

Art Direction – Christian Velasquez, Collin Fletcher, Nick Vernet

Production – Nick Vernet & Haley Menchel at Actual Objects

Makeup – Meredith Menchel

Model – Ace & Melo

Watch next: Piezo seeks stark contrasts and sounds with character on ‘OX’