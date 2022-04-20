Caterina Barbieri shares transcendent visual for ‘Broken Melody’

A co-commission from 180 Studios and Fact.

Caterina Barbieri has shared the second single from her forthcoming album, Spirit Exit. ‘Broken Melody’ arrives accompanied with a gorgeous visual from director Iacopo Carapelli and artist Ruben Spini, which sets stunning, slow-motion footage of levitating bodies against Barbieri’s equally transcendent synths and haunting vocals. Picking up thread of ‘Knot Of Spirit’, a collaboration with “futurist folk” musician Lyra Pramuk and the first release on Barbieri’s recently launched label platform, light-years, ‘Broken Melody’ showcases the composer’s custom modular synth rig, which she developed over the course of the making of Spirit Exit in her home studio in Milan.

Spirit Exit marks the first album Barbieri has written entirely in this studio and was recorded during Milan’s two-month pandemic lockdown in 2020. The follow-up to 2019’s Ecstatic Computation and 2017’s Patterns Of Consciousness sees Barbieri exploring internal worlds, drawing influence from St. Teresa D’Avila’s foundational 16th century mystical text The Interior Castle, philosopher Rosi Braidotti’s posthuman theories and the metaphysical poetry of Emily Dickinson.

Elements of the footage taken for the ‘Broken Melody’ visual will feature as part of ‘Vigil’, a multimedia installation from Caterina Barbieri and frequent collaborator Ruben Spini, newly commissioned by 180 Studios, which will feature as part of Future Shock, a major new exhibition of 14 leading international artists and collectives working at the cutting-edge of audiovisual technology.

Future Shock, which opens at London’s 180 The Strand on 28 April and runs to 28 August 2022, transforms 180 Studios’ subterranean spaces through mesmerising and pioneering digital technology – from generative and interactive algorithms, AI and 3-D digital mapping, to spellbinding laser work, holographic projections and ground-breaking electronic music. Tickets are on sale now via the 180 The Strand website.

‘Broken Melody’ is out now and is taken from Caterina Barbieri’s forthcoming album Spirit Exit, which arrives on July 8 and is available to pre-order now. You can find Caterina Barbieri on Instagram.

‘Broken Melody’ Credits:

Artist – Caterina Barbieri

Label – light-years

Concept & Art Direction – Caterina Barbieri & Ruben Spini

Director – Iacopo Carapelli

DoP – Giuseppe Favale

Editor – Iacopo Carapelli & Elena Petitti di Roreto

Colorist – Orash Rahnema

Post production – DEEPICE, Mauro Moretti, Roberto D’Ippolito

Titles – Nicola Tirabasso

Produced by C41

Executive Producer – Barbara Guieu

Production Manager – Maria Borgognoni

Assistant Producer – Lorenzo Poloni

Co-Produced – Blackball

Co-commissioned by 180 Studios and Fact Magazine

Scenography – Fabrizio D’arpino

Assistant Scenography – Elena Strafella

Prop Master – Gianfranco Parmigiani

Movement Director – Elisa Zuppini

MUA – Greta Giannone

Characters: Inga Lavarini, Federica Nicastro, Omar Jaimes, Costanza Candeloro, Filippo Beccati, Joselin Solange Morales, Giulia Fossati, Gabriele Gangi, Elisa Zuppini

Phantom Operator – Claudio Fusini

1st AC – Paolo Gobbi

2nd AC – Davide Bongiorni

Stage AC – Riccardo Lorenzi

Gaffer – Francesco Galli

Elettricista – Fabio Proserpio, Marco Marangoni n

Key Grip – Riccardo Villella

Grip – Alessio Zecchinello, Fabio Macchi

Rigger – Luca Fachini, Enrico Comeo

Drone – Turbostudio

Drone Operator – Rocco Diddio

