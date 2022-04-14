Documentaries I by I 14.04.22

Lyra Pramuk live at Volksbühne ft. Kianí del Valle and Nana

A special performance of Pramuk’s debut album Fountain, with insights from the trio on how they transformed it through dance and movement.

Lyra Pramuk’s debut Fountain was one of 2020’s standout albums. Using her own voice as raw material to be transformed and played as an instrument, Pramuk explored ideas of post-humanism, gender and identity through what she called “futurist folk music”. Released just as the Covid pandemic began, the album become a healing vessel for listeners across the world, though Pramuk was unable to fully tour its tracks for over a year.

In September 2021, Pramuk premiered a special Fountain live show at Berlin’s Volksbühne, developed in collaboration with two members of the Berlin-based interdisciplinary dance company, KDV DANCE ENSEMBLE. On stage, Pramuk was accompanied by founding choreographer and director Kianí del Valle, as well as choreographer and performer Nana, who brought a new dimension to the music of Fountain through dance and movement.

“Every time I perform this music I learn something new about myself in the process,” Pramuk tells Fact. “It’s something that keeps giving back to me in a way that is dealing with healing and dealing with anxiety, fear, I deal with that every time I perform this music.”

As Kianí del Valle explains, setting Fountain to movement felt like a natural way to evolve the album. “There’s something about her vocal work not having specific words and going off a visceral impulse or emotion that I think it is really normal that dancers will connect to it,” del Valle says. “There’s something really powerful, like an immediate umbilical cord between the way that she’s using voice and the movement practice of any artist.”

In this original film from Fact, Pramuk, del Valle and Nana talk about their own personal relationships with Fountain, the inspirations behind their work and the live show, and how the ideas and themes behind Fountain closely align with the movement of the body. “Any type of movement releases endorphins that heal you, and it goes back to the album because [Lyra] chose to go to the body to figure out something [she was working with to heal herself], because the voice is connected to the body,” Nana says.

Delta, an album that features reworks of Fountain tracks by Colin Self, Caterina Barbieri, Eris Drew and more is available now on Bedroom Community. For more information on Lyra Pramuk and KDV Dance Ensemble visit their websites.

Credits:

Directed and produced by Pedro S. Küster

Camera Operation
Sven Gutjahr
Nicola Cavalazzi

Extra Production
Ludovica Ludinatrice
Marlene Engel Bürgerkurator
Alessia Avallone

Special Thank You
Volksbühne am Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz
Studio Chérie

Watch next: Fact Residency: Theo Triantafyllidis

More from Documentaries

Latest

Latest



		
	





    Share
    Tweet





    
    
    









    

    




         






	

		

			
						

				

					
Privacy Preference Center

					
				

			

			

				
			

			

				

					
    
						
    • 
																			
  • 
								
      
									
      • 								
    
							
    • 
											

					
				

				

					

						

							
Consent Management

						

						

							
The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:



- basic site functions

- ensuring secure, safe transactions

- secure account login

- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences

- remembering privacy and security settings

- analyzing site traffic and usage

- personalized search, content, and recommendations

- helping us understand the audience

- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties



Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

																								

										

											
Privacy Policy

																							Required
												
																					

										

											You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.
										

									

																					

					

																

							

								
Required Cookies & Technologies

							

							

								
Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		Required
												
																					

										

											gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*
										

									

																							

						

											

							

								
Site Customisation

							

							

								
Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:



- remember your login, general, and regional preferences

- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers



Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		
																					

										

											wp-settings-*
										

									

																							

						

											

							

								
Personalised Advertising

							

							

								
These technologies are used for things like:



- personalised ads

- to limit how many times you see an ad

- to understand usage via Google Analytics

- to understand how you got to our web properties

- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads



We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

																	

										

											
Cookies Used

																																		
																					

										

											_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp