Eartheater – Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin

Go behind the scenes of Alexandra Drewchin’s stunning new album.

As Eartheater, US multi-instrumentalist, producer, composer and vocalist Alexandra Drewchin has been responsible for some of the most transcendent songwriting of the past five years, with albums on Hausu Mountain and PAN pushing the limits of pop structure and form.

Drewchin’s latest album, Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin, was mostly composed over a 10-week artist residency for FUGA in Zaragoza, Spain. Writing in relative isolation, Drewchin combined guitar parts with orchestral arrangements, drawing inspiration from geological imagery to mirror the trajectory of her own life and relationships.

In this short documentary, we go behind the scenes of the album’s creation at the ETOPIA Centre for Arts & Technology where the residency took place, as Drewchin works in collaboration with local musicians from Zaragoza using the acoustics of Etopia’s reverb chamber.

Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin is available now on PAN.

Credits



Guitar & voice – Eartheater



Chamber ensemble – Conservatorio Superior de Música de Aragón

Ana Navarro, María del Barrio – Flute

Belén Pérez, Celia Álvarez – Violin

Laura Sorribas – Cello

Gabriela Gómez – Harp



Choir – Conservatorio Superior de Música de Aragón

Beatriz García, Ekaterina Degtiareva, Jordina Ollé, Lorna Rhind, María del Barrio, María Mora



Chior conductor – Elena Ruíz Ortega

Curated by – Santiago Latorre

Camera – Ana Escario, Raúl Béjar

Video editing – Ana Escario

Sound mix – Santiago Latorre

Released by – PAN Records



FUGA is a Born Music project with the support of Etopia and Zaragoza Cultural

Read next: Fact x The Vinyl Factory Present: RYOJI IKEDA – immersive audiovisual exhibition at 180 The Strand