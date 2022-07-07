Glastonbury 2022, Series I by I 07.07.22

Block9 at Glastonbury 2022: Shygirl

Exclusive performances from Glastonbury’s hidden rave utopia.

Glastonbury Festival returned to Worthy Farm last month for the first time since 2019, and Fact was given exclusive access to the Block9 lineup where we filmed performances from artists across the electronic spectrum. In this performance, Shygirl plays at Block9’s colossal audiovisual stage, IICON.

You can discover the full story of Block9 by watching Fact’s 2020 documentary, Block9: Temporary Alternative Realities, and watch more highlights from Block9’s 2022 lineup here.

Watch next: Block9 at Glastonbury 2022

