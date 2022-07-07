Glastonbury 2022, Series I by I 07.07.22

Block9 at Glastonbury 2022

Exclusive highlights from the DJs and electronic artists that played at Glastonbury’s rave utopia.

Glastonbury Festival returned to Worthy Farm last month after an enforced three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, properly celebrating its 50th anniversary with a lineup that saw Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlining the Pyramid Stage.

Also returning was one of the most beloved parts of the Glastonbury experience, Block9, an area conceived and creative directed by Gideon Berger and Stephen Gallagher. Tucked away in the south-east corner of the vast festival site, Block9 is where some of the world’s most exciting DJs and electronic artists keep the party going long into the small hours.

Fact was given exclusive access to Block9’s many stages across the weekend, where we filmed performances from artists across the electronic spectrum including Roisin Murphy, Overmono, Honey Dijon, Shygirl, DJ Paulette and more, who played locations such as the immersive 3D surround sound arena IICON and the NYC Downlow, a space inspired by New York’s early house music scene.

IICON:AV-3D

IICON was introduced to Block9 in 2019 as a home for large-scale audiovisual performances. Dominated by a giant, anonymised head, IICON is described as a “pseudo-religious monument to the terrifying new realities emerging in our digital, post-truth age.” IICON:AV-3D is a 15-minute narrative experience that takes place on each night of the festival, in which the sculptural artwork is animated by cutting-edge video mapping.

Honey Dijon

Overmono

Shygirl

Róisín Murphy

