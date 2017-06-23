NI’s latest instrument creates music from vintage toy recordings

Jun 23 2017
Image via: Native Instruments

Kinetic Toys is a “vintage sonic toy box”.

Native Instruments has released its latest Kontakt expansion, a tool for creating sounds from vintage toy recordings.

Described as a “vintage sonic toy box”, Kinetic Toys is an expanded version of a free Kontakt instrument the company released last year called Kinetic Treats. It includes over 200 recordings from objects like toy trains, clockwork robots and music boxes, which can be blended with synthesized layers to create unique tones.

The instrument is controlled by two X/Y interfaces, used for modulating sounds and effects, while a ballerina (which can be automated or played manually) morphs between sounds and layers as it dances.

Kinetic Treats requires either Kontakt 5 or the free Kontakt 5 Player to use. It costs $149/£129 from the Native Instruments website, where you can also download audio previews.

